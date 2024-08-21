Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 389-Unit Continuing Care Retirement Community in New Hope, Minnesota

NEW HOPE, MINN. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Saint Therese of New Hope, a continuing care retirement community in New Hope, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. The seller was Saint Therese, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that originally built the community. The campus first opened in 1967. Starting in 1979, the property underwent extensive senior living expansion and renovation projects over the years. The community features 221 independent and assisted living units and 168 licensed skilled nursing beds. Compass Healthcare acquired the asset for an undisclosed price and will rebrand it as Woodlake Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Woodlake Residences. Saint Therese will continue to provide spiritual and pastoral care for the residents.