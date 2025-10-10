Friday, October 10, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 469-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Texas

by Taylor Williams

CHICAGO — Blueprint HCRE, a Chicago-based seniors housing brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of five skilled nursing facilities totaling 469 beds in Texas. The names and locations of the properties were not disclosed. The portfolio was 71 percent occupied at the time of sale. A skilled nursing owner and operator acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price. Amy Sitzman and Giancarlo Riso of Blueprint arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, which also requested anonymity.

