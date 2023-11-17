Friday, November 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheastSeniors Housing

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 53-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 53-bed skilled nursing facility located just south of downtown Boston. The building was originally constructed in 1960, spans over 18,000 square feet and features a variety of unit configurations. The buyer was an undisclosed family office that intends to convert the property into traditional multifamily housing. Details on the seller and sales price were not disclosed. Kyle Hallion and Michael Segal led the Blueprint team on the transaction.

You may also like

ZRP Acquires Wando Crossing Shopping Center Near Charleston...

Oak Row, LNDMRK to Develop 324-Unit 2900 Terrace...

Trammell Crow Completes 370-Unit Montgomery Apartments in Allen,...

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 66,387 SF Shopping...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 109-Unit Apartment Complex in...

CRC Provides $2.1M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...

Merchants Capital Provides $225M in Agency Financing for...

Eastern Union Arranges $74.2M Construction Loan for Northern...

Endurance Real Estate Sells 342,098 SF Industrial Portfolio...