Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 53-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Boston

BOSTON — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 53-bed skilled nursing facility located just south of downtown Boston. The building was originally constructed in 1960, spans over 18,000 square feet and features a variety of unit configurations. The buyer was an undisclosed family office that intends to convert the property into traditional multifamily housing. Details on the seller and sales price were not disclosed. Kyle Hallion and Michael Segal led the Blueprint team on the transaction.