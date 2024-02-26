Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 58-Unit Assisted Living Community in Central Kansas

KANSAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 58-unit assisted living community in Central Kansas. Built in the early 1990s, the property was well maintained by current ownership, including a $400,000 capital expenditure investment to ensure the community remained competitive within the local market, according to Blueprint. The buyer was a Kansas-based owner-operator. Further details were not provided. Amy Sitzman, Giancarlo Riso and Kory Buzin of Blueprint brokered the sale.