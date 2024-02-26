Monday, February 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property was built in the early 1990s.
AcquisitionsKansasMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 58-Unit Assisted Living Community in Central Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 58-unit assisted living community in Central Kansas. Built in the early 1990s, the property was well maintained by current ownership, including a $400,000 capital expenditure investment to ensure the community remained competitive within the local market, according to Blueprint. The buyer was a Kansas-based owner-operator. Further details were not provided. Amy Sitzman, Giancarlo Riso and Kory Buzin of Blueprint brokered the sale.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.7M Sale of Caliber...

Kleen Test Products Corp. Signs 30,000 SF Industrial...

Raleigh-Durham Multifamily Market to See Rent, Occupancy Growth...

Greystone Provides $39M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing...

Kolter Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Alton Osprey Apartments...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 74,234 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $79M Sale of Chateau...

Cronheim Arranges $56M Permanent Financing for Multifamily Portfolio...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 145,242 SF Commerce Square...