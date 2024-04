KATY, TEXAS — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 78-unit seniors housing property in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Opened in 2018, the unnamed property consists of 70 short-term rehab beds and 34 assisted living beds across 78 units. The seller was a privately held investment and development firm. Ignite Medical Resorts acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Amy Sitzman, Michael Segal and Giancarlo Riso of Blueprint brokered the deal.