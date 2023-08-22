Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Located in Long Beach, Calif., Brittany House Memory Care Center will be converted into an affordable housing property.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingCaliforniaMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of Brittany House Memory Care Center in Long Beach, California

by Amy Works

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Brittany House Memory Care Center in Long Beach, just south of Los Angeles.

The seller is a San Diego-based developer and operator looking to focus its resources on a newly developed portfolio of communities throughout Orange and San Diego counties. The buyer is a Los Angeles-based high-net-worth family. The price was not disclosed.

The buyer plans to convert the memory care community into an affordable housing property using the Assisted Living Waiver program in California.

The Blueprint team included Jacob Gehl and Scott Frazier.

