Blueprint Negotiates Sale of Brittany House Memory Care Center in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Brittany House Memory Care Center in Long Beach, just south of Los Angeles.

The seller is a San Diego-based developer and operator looking to focus its resources on a newly developed portfolio of communities throughout Orange and San Diego counties. The buyer is a Los Angeles-based high-net-worth family. The price was not disclosed.

The buyer plans to convert the memory care community into an affordable housing property using the Assisted Living Waiver program in California.

The Blueprint team included Jacob Gehl and Scott Frazier.