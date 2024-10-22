Blueprint Negotiates Sale of Central Louisiana Seniors Housing Property

ALEXANDRIA, LA. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Regency House Alexandria, an assisted living and skilled nursing community in Alexandria, a city in Central Louisiana that lies on the south bank of the Red River. The seller was a local owner-operator.

The buyer, a national owner-operator with an existing presence in Louisiana and experience with HUD’s transfer of physical assets (TPA) process, which involves the assumption of a HUD-insured loan, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Regency House Alexandria consists of 10 assisted living beds and 60 skilled nursing beds and only accepts Medicare and private pay as sources of payment.