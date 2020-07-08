Blueprint Negotiates Sale of Eight-Property Assisted Living Portfolio in Pacific Northwest

WASHINGTON AND OREGON — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of eight private-pay assisted living assets in Oregon and Washington totaling 321 units.

A joint venture between an Arizona-based private equity firm and an Oregon-based owner-operator acquired the properties. The seller and price were not disclosed.

The buyer intends to reposition the communities, possibly adding more memory care units.