Blueprint Negotiates Sale of Eight-Property Assisted Living Portfolio in Pacific Northwest
WASHINGTON AND OREGON — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of eight private-pay assisted living assets in Oregon and Washington totaling 321 units.
A joint venture between an Arizona-based private equity firm and an Oregon-based owner-operator acquired the properties. The seller and price were not disclosed.
The buyer intends to reposition the communities, possibly adding more memory care units.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.