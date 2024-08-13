Bluerock Real Estate, Security Properties Sell 176-Unit Navigator Villas in Pasco, Washington

PASCO, WASH. — Bluerock Real Estate and Security Properties have completed the disposition of Navigator Villas, an apartment property located at 6212 N. Road 68 in Pasco. Terms of the transaction were not released. Pasco is located along the Columbia River southeast of Seattle and southwest of Spokane.

Built in 2013, Navigator Villas offers four two-bedroom duplexes and 172 townhomes averaging 985 square feet. Each unit features black appliances, vinyl tile flooring, gas fireplaces, air conditioning and an in-unit washer. Situated on 10.7 acres, the community features a clubhouse, resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, playground and 352 parking spaces.

Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Phil Oester of CBRE represented the sellers in the transaction. Jim Flinn and Justin Fitchett of CBRE arranged long-term agency financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.