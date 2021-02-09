REBusinessOnline

Bluerock Sells Grandewood Pointe Apartments in Orlando for $46.2M

Grandewood Pointe features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a courtyard, barbecue and picnic area, playground and a business center.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Bluerock Real Estate has sold Grandewood Pointe, a 306-unit apartment community in Orlando, for $46.2 million. Jay Ballard and Ken DelVillar of JLL represented Bluerock in the sale to the buyer, a joint venture led by Miami-based multifamily investor and operator Lloyd Jones LLC.

Elliott Throne, Jesse Wright, Tarik Bateh and Jennifer Swanson and Drew Jennewein of JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the borrower. The loan is a Fannie Mae Green Rewards Program product, which JLL will service.

Grandewood Pointe features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The new ownership group is planning to make renovations to the building’s exterior, community amenities and units, including new countertops, vanities and lighting. Current community amenities include a courtyard, barbecue and picnic area, playground and a business center.

Located at 3701 Grandewood Blvd., Grandewood Pointe is situated close to Lake Nona’s Medical City and 17 miles from downtown Orlando.

