BlueScope Properties Divests of 136,915 SF Logistics Center Near Denver

Posted on by in

Located at 14353 E. Otero Ave. in Englewood, Colo., the logistics center features 136,915 square feet of vacant industrial space.

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — BlueScope Properties Group has completed the sale of a logistics center situated on 12 acres at 14353 E. Otero Ave. in Englewood, a suburb seven miles south of Denver. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

Completed in 2021, the 136,915-square-foot building features 32-foot clear heights, 37 exterior dock doors, three drive-in bays, ESFR fire protection, office space and ample parking. The single-tenant building, which was vacant at the time of sale, also has a rear-loading configuration.

Larry Thiel and Sean Devaney of JLL Capital Markets and Carmon Hicks with JLL Industrial Leasing represented the seller in the deal. Hicks, Chris Schultz and James McGill, also of JLL, are handling leasing for the new owner.

