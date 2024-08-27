BlueScope Properties Divests of 304,620 SF Dove Valley Logistics Centre II in Englewood, Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — BlueScope Properties Group has completed the sale of Dove Valley Logistics Centre II, a Class A warehouse located at 7800 S. Fairplay St. in the Denver suburb of Englewood, to LBA Realty for an undisclosed price. Sean Devaney and Rob Key of JLL Investment Sales and Advisory represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2023, the 304,620-square-foot cross-dock warehouse offers 89 dock-high doors, 36-foot clear heights, 60-foot column spacing and ESFR sprinklers. Additionally, the property offers 6,700 square feet of office space, including an employee break area, wellness room, conference room and security station. At the time of sale, the asset was fully leased by an e-commerce giant.