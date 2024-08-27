Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dove-Valley-Logistics-Centre-II-Englewood-CO
Dove Valley Logistics Centre II offers 304,620 square feet of Class A warehouse space at 7800 S. Fairplay St. in Englewood, Colo.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

BlueScope Properties Divests of 304,620 SF Dove Valley Logistics Centre II in Englewood, Colorado

by Amy Works

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — BlueScope Properties Group has completed the sale of Dove Valley Logistics Centre II, a Class A warehouse located at 7800 S. Fairplay St. in the Denver suburb of Englewood, to LBA Realty for an undisclosed price. Sean Devaney and Rob Key of JLL Investment Sales and Advisory represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2023, the 304,620-square-foot cross-dock warehouse offers 89 dock-high doors, 36-foot clear heights, 60-foot column spacing and ESFR sprinklers. Additionally, the property offers 6,700 square feet of office space, including an employee break area, wellness room, conference room and security station. At the time of sale, the asset was fully leased by an e-commerce giant.

You may also like

GREA Brokers Sale of 139-Unit Apartment Building in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $9.5M Sale of Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.4M Sale of Harbor...

Arizona Diagnostic Pathology Associates Purchases 4,324 SF Office...

NAI Pfefferle Arranges Sale of 17,000 SF Office...

How to Motivate Employees Back to the Office...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Two Apartment Properties in...

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of Three-Acre Industrial...

MS Warehousing Preleases 212,280 SF of Industrial Space...