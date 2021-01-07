REBusinessOnline

BlueScope Properties Sells New Industrial Facility in Metro Orlando for $14.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Sanford Logistics Center was 50 percent leased at the time of sale to Marine Fasteners.

SANFORD, FLA. — BlueScope Properties has sold Sanford Logistics Center, a 113,149-square-foot industrial facility in Sanford, for $14.1 million. The property was delivered in April 2020 and is situated at 2152 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 22 miles north of downtown Orlando and four miles east of Interstate 4. The facility features 32-foor clear heights, ESFR sprinklers and a 130-foot truck court with a 60-foot concrete apron. Sanford Logistics Center was 50 percent leased at the time of sale to Marine Fasteners. Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Rick Brugge, Dominic Montazemi, Zachary Eicholtz and Ryan Jenkins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Kanas City, Mo.-based seller in the transaction. Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial acquired the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  