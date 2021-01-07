BlueScope Properties Sells New Industrial Facility in Metro Orlando for $14.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Sanford Logistics Center was 50 percent leased at the time of sale to Marine Fasteners.

SANFORD, FLA. — BlueScope Properties has sold Sanford Logistics Center, a 113,149-square-foot industrial facility in Sanford, for $14.1 million. The property was delivered in April 2020 and is situated at 2152 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 22 miles north of downtown Orlando and four miles east of Interstate 4. The facility features 32-foor clear heights, ESFR sprinklers and a 130-foot truck court with a 60-foot concrete apron. Sanford Logistics Center was 50 percent leased at the time of sale to Marine Fasteners. Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Rick Brugge, Dominic Montazemi, Zachary Eicholtz and Ryan Jenkins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Kanas City, Mo.-based seller in the transaction. Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial acquired the asset.