HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — Bluestar Direct has signed a 13,500-square-foot industrial lease expansion in the Northern New Jersey community of Hillsborough. The wholesaler of various food products is expanding from a 5,000-square-foot space at the 596,315-square-foot Hillsborough Business Center, where it has been a tenant since 2020. Victor Kelly represented the landlord, Larken Associates, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis.