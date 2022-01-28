BlueTriton Brands Signs 279,256 SF Industrial Lease in East Windsor, Connecticut

EAST WINDSOR, CONN. — BlueTriton Brands, a locally based beverage company formerly known as Nestlé Waters North America, has signed a 279,256-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in East Windsor. Built in 1979, the property features clear heights of 18 to 20 feet, more than 300 parking spaces and 5,000 square feet of office space. Chris Metcalfe and Jack Reed of CBRE represented the landlord, a joint venture between an affiliate of New York City-based Wharton Equity Partners and Boston-based Long Wharf Capital, in the lease negotiations. The building is currently undergoing a renovation, and the tenant plans to take occupancy in late February or early March.