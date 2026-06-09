Bluhm Family Foundation Breaks Ground on 214-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — The Bluhm Family Foundation has broken ground on The Marisol, a 214-unit luxury seniors housing project located in Huntington Beach in Southern California. In May, the developer received $252.1 million in bond financing for the project.

Upon completion, the community will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a coffee and snack bar, community store, wellness lounge, pool, spa, beauty salon, golf simulator, gym, art studio, craft studio, community room and three courtyards.

The opening is scheduled for 2028. Momentum Senior Living will manage the community.