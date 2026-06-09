Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Marisol-Huntington-Beach-CA
Located in Huntington Beach, Calif., The Marisol is scheduled to open in 2028.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Bluhm Family Foundation Breaks Ground on 214-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Huntington Beach, California

by Amy Works

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — The Bluhm Family Foundation has broken ground on The Marisol, a 214-unit luxury seniors housing project located in Huntington Beach in Southern California. In May, the developer received $252.1 million in bond financing for the project. 

Upon completion, the community will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a coffee and snack bar, community store, wellness lounge, pool, spa, beauty salon, golf simulator, gym, art studio, craft studio, community room and three courtyards. 

The opening is scheduled for 2028. Momentum Senior Living will manage the community. 

You may also like

Craig International Unveils Plans for $200M Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

MassDevelopment Provides $29M in Bond Financing for Affordable...

NAI Earle Furman Negotiates Sale of 425 Acres...

Mesa West Provides $29.7M Acquisition Loan for Apartment...

Diversified Partners Acquires Site for 100,000 SF Mixed-Use...

JLL Capital Markets Brokers $31.5M Sale of Grocery-Anchored...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $5M Sale of Single-Tenant...

Gantry Arranges $39.5M Permanent Loan for Apartment Complex...

Range Group Nears Completion of 72-Unit Luxury Apartment...