BLVD Breaks Ground on $13.5M Redevelopment of Aqua Vista Affordable Apartments in Newport News, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — The BLVD Group is underway on the $13.5 million redevelopment of Aqua Vista Apartments, a 150-unit affordable housing community in Newport News.

Built in 1970, the property will undergo improvements including updates to the building envelope, new finishes throughout the units and expanded amenities such as a grilling area, playground, dog park, business center and community room. BLVD also plans to convert the building systems from gas to electric power and seek the Enterprise Green Communities certification upon completion of the redevelopment.

BLVD is the developer, with Hooker De Jong Architects and Metro Group Services serving as the architect and general contractor on the project, respectively. Enterprise Communities is the equity partner, and Virginia Housing is the construction lender.

The redevelopment will preserve the affordability status of the community through 2072, with units reserved for individuals and families earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI).