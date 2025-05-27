BLVD Group Buys Rhode Island Apartment Community for $57M, Plans Repositioning

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The BLVD Group, a multifamily investment firm with offices in Los Angeles and Dallas, has purchased Rock Ridge Apartments, a 152-unit multifamily complex in Woonsocket, located on the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. The company plans to reposition the property to add 30 new affordable housing units, restricting all residences to renters earning up to 50 or 60 percent of the area median income. The acquisition and renovation are being financed through Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and tax-exempt bonds issued by Rhode Island Housing with a permanent Fannie Mae loan. Additional funding includes equity from the sale of renewable energy tax credits, a construction loan from Merchants Bank and a permanent Fannie Mae loan. The renovation will involve the replacement of the majority of the building envelope and full interior upgrades, such as modernized kitchens and baths, as well as enhanced building systems. Additional community amenities include a renovated basketball court, clubhouse and grilling stations.