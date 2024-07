SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — BMC Capital has arranged a $1.8 million loan for the cash-out refinancing of an unnamed multifamily property located in the West Texas city of San Angelo. The loan was structured with a 10-year term, a fixed interest rate of 6.59 percent, a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) and two years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were also not disclosed.