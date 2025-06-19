Thursday, June 19, 2025
Multifamily

BMC Capital Arranges $24M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Property in Tomball, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TOMBALL, TEXAS — BMC Capital has arranged a $24 million bridge loan for Bridgewater Apartments, a multifamily property in Tomball, a northeastern suburb of Houston. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1978 and offers 206 units in one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool, business center, dog park and a picnic area. Grant Garlock and Noah Laredo of BMC Capital placed the two-year, interest-only loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.

