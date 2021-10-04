REBusinessOnline

BMC Capital Arranges $57M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Suburban Kansas City

Posted on by in Kansas, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — BMC Capital has arranged a $57 million loan for the refinancing of Promontory Apartments in Overland Park. The 291-unit, four-story apartment community was built in 2018. Noah Laredo and Clark Finney of BMC’s Dallas office arranged the Freddie Mac loan through Community Preservation Corp. The loan features a fixed interest rate of 2.8 percent for 10 years, a 30-year amortization schedule and five years of interest-only payments. Launch Development was the borrower.

