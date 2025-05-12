BMC Capital Arranges $67.6M in Financing for New Austin-Area Multifamily Property

DALLAS — Dallas-based financial intermediary BMC Capital has arranged $67.6 million in financing for a multifamily property located in the greater Austin area. The name and address of the garden-style property, which totals 300 units and was built in 2024, were not disclosed. The financing consists of a $53.5 million senior bridge loan and a $14.1 million preferred equity investment. Noah Laredo led the BMC Capital team on the placement of the financing, the debt component of which was structured with a three-year term and a 97 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The names of the direct lender, a Florida-based life insurance company, and borrower, a Texas-based developer, were also not disclosed.