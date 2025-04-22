BMC Investments Buys 776-Unit Park at Valenza Apartments in Temple Terrace, Florida

TEMPLE TERRAE, FLA. — Denver-based BMC Investments has purchased Park at Valenza, a 776-unit apartment community located at 6900 Aruba Ave. in Temple Terrace, a suburb of Tampa. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, as well as BMC’s joint venture partner.

The property was constructed in three phases from 1987 to 1996, and features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Park at Valenza’s amenities include a lounge, gym, pool, basketball court and tennis courts. BMC is investing in capital improvements at the community, including new paint, roofing, siding, landscaping and parking lot work, as well as improvements to Park at Valenza’s amenities and some select units.

A Prime Finance-sponsored fund provided acquisition financing.