Monday, March 3, 2025
The Finley in Jacksonville was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

BMC Investments Purchases 312-Unit Apartment Community in West Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Denver-based BMC Investments has acquired The Finley, a 312-unit apartment community located at 9541 103rd St. in west Jacksonville. The sales price was not disclosed, but the Jacksonville Daily Record reports the property traded for $37 million.

The three-story property — which was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale — features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 775 square feet to 1,305 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car wash area, package services and walking trails. BMC plans to renovate a quarter of The Finley’s units with new flooring and cabinets.

This deal marks BMC’s first acquisition in the state of Florida. Erik Bjornson and Tyler Nilsson of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) brokered the sale.

