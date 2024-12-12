BMC Investments, Rockpoint Commence Construction on Oasis Apartments in Denver

DENVER — BMC Investments and Rockpoint have broken ground on The Oasis Apartments at Cherry Creek North at 299 Milwaukee St. in Denver. BMC and Rockpoint formed a partnership in April 2022 to purchase and develop the site.

The project will feature 177 residential units, 28,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 6,000-square-foot public park with fountains at the corner of Third Avenue and Milwaukee Street. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center, coworking space and resident lounge.

Site work is underway with vertical construction expected to start in February 2025. Completion is slated for early 2027.

Shears Adkins Rockmore is serving as architect and The Beck Group is serving as general contractor. Sam Zaitz of JLL and Julie McBrearty of SullivanHayes are handling leasing for the project’s retail space.