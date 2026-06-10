Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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AcquisitionsColoradoMixed-UseOfficeRetailWestern

BMC Investments Sells 100,000 SF Mixed-Use Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — BMC Investments has sold 255 Fillmore, a Class A mixed-use building in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood. A high-net-worth family office acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Tim Richey of Newmark represented the seller in the deal, while Lincoln Property Co. served as investment advisor for the buyer. Alex Foshay and Kevin Shannon of Newmark also supported the transaction.

Delivered in 2024, 255 Fillmore features 90,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The seven-story property is fully leased to multiple office tenants and three retail/restaurant tenants, including Le Colonial restaurant.

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