Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

BMC Software Signs 95,827 SF Office Headquarters Lease Extension in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — BMC Software has signed a 95,827-square-foot office headquarters lease extension in West Houston. The space is located within the 21-story, 518,907-square-foot Building 4 of CityWest, a campus that comprises 1.5 million square feet across 35 acres. Scott Wegmann and Kevin Ray of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. J.P. Hutcheson and Amanda Nebel, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented ownership, a venture between Parkway Properties, 3Edgewood and Midway.

