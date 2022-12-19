BMO Financial Group Consolidates Headquarters in Downtown Chicago

IA Interior Architects is designing BMO’s headquarters at the newly completed 320 South Canal office building in two phases.

CHICAGO — BMO Financial Group has consolidated offices from three buildings into a new headquarters at 320 South Canal in downtown Chicago. IA Interior Architects is designing BMO’s 500,000-square-foot space. Phase I of the project, which wrapped up this year, encompasses 250,000 square feet across floors 11 through 17 as well as ground-floor retail banking space. Phase II of the project, which is slated for completion in 2024, encompasses 250,000 square feet on floors four through 10. The 16th floor is an executive area equipped with a conference room and meeting room. On the 17th floor, employees have access to a flexible conference center, café, lounge and open terrace. Recently developed by Riverside Investment & Development and Convexity Properties, 320 South Canal rises 51 stories.