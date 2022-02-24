BMO Harris Bank Provides $18.2M Acquisition Loan for Medical Office Building in Fort Wayne

Posted on by in Healthcare, Indiana, Loans, Midwest

FORT WAYNE, IND. — BMO Harris Bank’s healthcare real estate finance group has provided an $18.2 million loan for the acquisition of a 58,000-square-foot medical office building in Fort Wayne. The property is fully leased. Lutheran Health Network, an affiliate of Community Health Systems, is the anchor tenant. Caddis was the borrower. Loan terms were not released.