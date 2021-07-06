REBusinessOnline

BMO Harris Funds $19.4M Loan for Seniors Housing Renovation Project in Redmond, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

Sunrise-Senior-Living-Redmond-WA

Located in Redmond, Wash., the Sunrise Senior Living assist features 110 units.

REDMOND, WASH. — BMO Harris Bank’s Healthcare Real Estate Finance group has provided a $19.4 million construction loan for the renovation of a Sunrise Senior Living assisted living and memory care community in Redmond.

Originally built in 1999, the asset features 110 units.

Further details on the project were not disclosed.

