BMO Harris Funds $19.4M Loan for Seniors Housing Renovation Project in Redmond, Washington

Located in Redmond, Wash., the Sunrise Senior Living assist features 110 units.

REDMOND, WASH. — BMO Harris Bank’s Healthcare Real Estate Finance group has provided a $19.4 million construction loan for the renovation of a Sunrise Senior Living assisted living and memory care community in Redmond.

Originally built in 1999, the asset features 110 units.

Further details on the project were not disclosed.