BMO Harris Funds $19.4M Loan for Seniors Housing Renovation Project in Redmond, Washington
REDMOND, WASH. — BMO Harris Bank’s Healthcare Real Estate Finance group has provided a $19.4 million construction loan for the renovation of a Sunrise Senior Living assisted living and memory care community in Redmond.
Originally built in 1999, the asset features 110 units.
Further details on the project were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.