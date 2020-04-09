BMO Harris Provides $12.3M Refinancing for Two Seniors Housing Properties in Pennsylvania

LEBANON AND MOUNT JOY, PA. — BMO Harris Bank’s Healthcare Real Estate Finance group has provided a $12.3 million refinancing for two seniors housing properties owned by Juniper Communities LLC. The loan will refinance the mortgages on Juniper Village at Lebanon and Juniper Village at Mount Joy, both located in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Lebanon location features 40 independent living and 83 assisted living units, while the Mount Joy location features 63 assisted living units. An affiliate of Juniper Communities LLC, Juniper Management LLC, has managed the Lebanon and Mount Joy locations since acquisition in 2012.