Thursday, June 5, 2025
Ackerly-Sherwood-OR
The Ackerly at Sherwood totals 130 units in Sherwood, Ore., roughly 15 miles outside Portland.
AcquisitionsLoansMultifamilyOregonSeniors HousingWestern

BMO Healthcare Provides $41M Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing Community Near Portland

by Amy Works

SHERWOOD, ORE. — BMO Healthcare’s Real Estate Finance group has provided a $41 million loan for the acquisition of The Ackerly at Sherwood, a senior living community located in Sherwood, roughly 15 miles southwest of Portland. A joint venture between an institutional investor and Merrill Gardens is the borrower. Merrill Gardens will manage and operate the property. The Ackerly at Sherwood totals 130 units with independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Based in Seattle, Merrill Gardens manages more than 60 seniors housing communities across 20 states. 

