BMO Opens New 25-Story Headquarters in Downtown Milwaukee

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

BMO Tower is located at 790 N. Water St., immediately beside the company’s previous building.

MILWAUKEE — BMO Financial Group has opened its new Wisconsin headquarters building in downtown Milwaukee. Known as BMO Tower, the 25-story building is located at 790 N. Water St., immediately beside the company’s previous headquarters. Approximately 600 BMO employees will be based at the 336-foot-tall tower. The main floor features a new BMO branch for customers. Many aspects of the interior design of the workspaces pay tribute to BMO’s roots in Milwaukee. Many meeting and conference rooms are named after Milwaukee neighborhoods. Much of the artwork is from local artists. BMO Harris Bank is headquartered in Chicago.