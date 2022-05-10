BNE Real Estate Begins Leasing 99-Unit Apartment Complex in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — BNE Real Estate has begun leasing The Kingsley, a 99-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Private balconies and patios are available in select residences. Amenities include a pool, game room and a card room, as well as indoor and outdoor lounges, Amazon package lockers and a fitness center. Rents start at roughly $2,300 per month for a one-bedroom unit.