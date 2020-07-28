BNE Real Estate Breaks Ground on $500M Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Coastal New Jersey

The project to redevelop the Manhattan Beach Club in South Amboy, New Jersey, is valued at $500 million and will ultimately feature more than 1,875 units.

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. — BNE Real Estate has broken ground on the redevelopment of the Manhattan Beach Club, a $500 million project that will ultimately bring more than 1,875 multifamily residences to the waterfront of South Amboy, located south of Staten Island. The project will also include construction of a terminal for ferry service to downtown Manhattan. The initial phase of residential construction will consist of 291 units that are expected to be complete in summer 2022. Units will feature open-concept kitchens, custom modular closets and in-unit washers and dryers, with private outdoor spaces available at some residences. Amenities will include multiple entertainment lounges, a coworking lounge with private offices and conference rooms, kids playroom, coffee café, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms, game lounge, golf simulator and a movie theatre.