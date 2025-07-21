BNE Real Estate Completes 205-Unit Multifamily Project in South Amboy, New Jersey

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. — BNE Real Estate Group has completed The Pearl at Station Bay, a 205-unit multifamily project located about 30 miles south of New York City in South Amboy. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners with interiors by Mary Cook Associates, the four-story building was developed as part of Phase II of Station Bay, a $500 million waterfront redevelopment of the former Manhattan Beach Club site. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, golf simulator lounge, game lounge, coworking space with private offices, café with coffee and a snack bar, private event suite with a bar and lounge, dog run and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start in the mid-$2000s for a studio apartment.