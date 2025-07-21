Monday, July 21, 2025
The-Pearl-at-Station-Bay-South-Amboy
Located at 2000 Schindler Drive, The Pearl at Station Bay in South Amboy offers residents access to New York City via rail or water.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

BNE Real Estate Completes 205-Unit Multifamily Project in South Amboy, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. — BNE Real Estate Group has completed The Pearl at Station Bay, a 205-unit multifamily project located about 30 miles south of New York City in South Amboy. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners with interiors by Mary Cook Associates, the four-story building was developed as part of Phase II of Station Bay, a $500 million waterfront redevelopment of the former Manhattan Beach Club site. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, golf simulator lounge, game lounge, coworking space with private offices, café with coffee and a snack bar, private event suite with a bar and lounge, dog run and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start in the mid-$2000s for a studio apartment.

