BNE Real Estate Completes 228-Unit Multifamily Project in Teaneck, New Jersey

One500 is a 228-unit apartment community located at 1500 Teaneck Road in Northern New Jersey.

TEANECK, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer BNE Real Estate Group has completed One500, a 228-unit community located at 1500 Teaneck Road, about 20 miles west of New York City. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with rents starting at $1,965 per month. Amenities include 24-hour concierge service, Amazon package service and onsite maintenance. Residents also have access to a social lounge, business lounge, coffee bar, billiards, party room, children’s playroom and a fitness center.