BNE Real Estate Completes Office-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in West Orange, New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — BNE Real Estate has completed a project in West Orange, about 20 miles west of New York City, that converted a 400,000-square-foot office campus into a 423-unit apartment community. Known as Stonehill at West Orange and designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, the development features one- and two-bedroom units and 44,000 square feet of amenity space. The project also preserved 130,000 square feet of recently renovated office space that is now home to the West Orange Public Library. Rents start at approximately $2,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.