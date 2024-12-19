Thursday, December 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Stonehill-at-West-Orange
The redevelopment of the former office park in West Orange into a 423-unit apartment community also saw the addition of a two-acre public dog park.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheastOffice

BNE Real Estate Completes Office-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in West Orange, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — BNE Real Estate has completed a project in West Orange, about 20 miles west of New York City, that converted a 400,000-square-foot office campus into a 423-unit apartment community. Known as Stonehill at West Orange and designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, the development features one- and two-bedroom units and 44,000 square feet of amenity space. The project also preserved 130,000 square feet of recently renovated office space that is now home to the West Orange Public Library. Rents start at approximately $2,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

Barings Provides $115M Loan for Refinancing of Renaissance...

Horvath & Tremblay Arranges $11.6M Sale of Shopping...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.4M Sale of Retail...

Wise Foods Signs 61,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Robins & Morton Delivers 160,000 SF UHealth Doral...

Topgolf to Open First Mississippi Venue Tomorrow in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 200 North...

Life Time Opens New 65,000 SF Gym in...

Kirkland Co. Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Flats at...