BNE, Sterling Begin Leasing 110-Unit Grove at Piscataway Apartments in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — BNE Real Estate and Sterling Properties have begun leasing The Grove at Piscataway, a 110-unit apartment community in Northern New Jersey. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking lounge, children’s play area, Amazon package lockers and a dog spa, as well as an outdoor pool and grilling areas. Rents start from high $1800s, and limited-time incentives of up to two months free are currently available based on a 26-month lease.