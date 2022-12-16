Boardwalk Investments Group Receives $245M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Portfolio in California

Posted on by in California, Hospitality, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Western

Whole Foods anchors Flower Hill Promenade, a 168,249-square-foot retail center in Del Mar, Calif.

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Costa Mesa-based Boardwalk Investments Group, led by Gary Jabara and Debi Kroger, has received $245 million in financing for a portfolio of properties in California.

John Chun, John Marshall, Jordan Leake and Spencer Seibring of JLL Retail Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the permanent financing from four lenders.

The portfolio includes: