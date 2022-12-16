REBusinessOnline

Boardwalk Investments Group Receives $245M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Portfolio in California

Posted on by in California, Hospitality, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Western

Flower-Hill-Promenade-Del-Mar-CA

Whole Foods anchors Flower Hill Promenade, a 168,249-square-foot retail center in Del Mar, Calif.

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Costa Mesa-based Boardwalk Investments Group, led by Gary Jabara and Debi Kroger, has received $245 million in financing for a portfolio of properties in California.

John Chun, John Marshall, Jordan Leake and Spencer Seibring of JLL Retail Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the permanent financing from four lenders.

The portfolio includes:

  • The Estate, a 22-acre hospitality and destination retail complex in downtown Yountville. The property features the 193-room Hotel Villagio, Vintage House and the five-bedroom Villa at The Estate.
  • Aliso Creek Shopping Center, a 49,149-square-foot, 92-percent occupied retail center in Laguna Beach.
  • Flower Hill Promenade, a 168,249-square-foot, 95.6-percent leased retail center in Del Mar.
  • The Landing, a 44,289-square-foot, fully leased shopping center on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach.
  • 1810 State Street, a 99-unit mid-rise apartment complex in downtown San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood.
  • Restoration Hardware Yountville, a single-tenant wine vault and restaurant space in downtown Yountville.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  