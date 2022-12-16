Boardwalk Investments Group Receives $245M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Portfolio in California
COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Costa Mesa-based Boardwalk Investments Group, led by Gary Jabara and Debi Kroger, has received $245 million in financing for a portfolio of properties in California.
John Chun, John Marshall, Jordan Leake and Spencer Seibring of JLL Retail Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the permanent financing from four lenders.
The portfolio includes:
- The Estate, a 22-acre hospitality and destination retail complex in downtown Yountville. The property features the 193-room Hotel Villagio, Vintage House and the five-bedroom Villa at The Estate.
- Aliso Creek Shopping Center, a 49,149-square-foot, 92-percent occupied retail center in Laguna Beach.
- Flower Hill Promenade, a 168,249-square-foot, 95.6-percent leased retail center in Del Mar.
- The Landing, a 44,289-square-foot, fully leased shopping center on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach.
- 1810 State Street, a 99-unit mid-rise apartment complex in downtown San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood.
- Restoration Hardware Yountville, a single-tenant wine vault and restaurant space in downtown Yountville.
