BoaVida Group Acquires Mobile Home Park in Northeast San Antonio for $11.2M

SAN ANTONIO — The BoaVida Group, a California-based owner-operator of mobile home and RV parks, has acquired Lamplighter Mobile Home Park, a 232-site property in San Antonio. The sales price was $11.2 million. The property is located on the city’s northeastern side and features a pool, office and resident clubhouse. The seller was not disclosed.

