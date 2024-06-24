Monday, June 24, 2024
Bob Mills Furniture Signs 114,396 SF Industrial Lease in Schertz, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Bob Mills Furniture has signed a 114,396-square-foot industrial lease in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The space within Schertz Corporate Center, which was originally built in 1981, includes retail showroom space. Stewart Skloss and Eva Horton of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Joe Simmons of AQUILA Commercial represented the landlord, a Texas-based entity doing business as PV Shertz LLC. The location is the company’s ninth in the state and 12th nationwide.

