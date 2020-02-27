REBusinessOnline

Bob’s Discount Furniture Opens 30,000 SF Store in Norwalk, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Retail

bobs-ct

Bob's ninth store in Connecticut is located in Norwalk.

NORWALK, CONN. — Bob’s Discount Furniture has opened a 30,000-square-foot store in Norwalk, a western suburb of Bridgeport. The Manchester, Connecticut-based retailer operates 122 stores across 18 states. The store, which is Bob’s ninth in Connecticut, is located at 59 Connecticut Ave. The building was formerly leased to Toys ‘R’ Us. Benderson Development acquired the property during the toy retailer’s asset liquidation.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult