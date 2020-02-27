Bob’s Discount Furniture Opens 30,000 SF Store in Norwalk, Connecticut

Bob's ninth store in Connecticut is located in Norwalk.

NORWALK, CONN. — Bob’s Discount Furniture has opened a 30,000-square-foot store in Norwalk, a western suburb of Bridgeport. The Manchester, Connecticut-based retailer operates 122 stores across 18 states. The store, which is Bob’s ninth in Connecticut, is located at 59 Connecticut Ave. The building was formerly leased to Toys ‘R’ Us. Benderson Development acquired the property during the toy retailer’s asset liquidation.