Bob’s Discount Furniture Signs 622,230 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey

Bob's Discount Furniture will use its new distribution center at 150 Old New Brunswick Road in Piscataway to better serve its growing Washington, D.C. market, among others.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Bob’s Discount Furniture has signed a 622,230-square-foot industrial lease at 150 Old New Brunswick Road in Piscataway, located in Northern New Jersey. The facility is currently under construction and is expected to be complete this summer. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, 125 dock doors, 302 automobile parking spaces and 127 trailer parking spaces. Scott Belfer of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Chuck Fern, Thomas Tucci, Frank Truesdell, Jason Barton and Stephen Shoemaker of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agents Cait English and Ben Rosen, represented the landlord, Duke Realty.