Boehringer Ingelheim Relocates Animal Health Headquarters to Medley in Johns Creek, Georgia

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Boehringer Ingelheim, a biopharmaceutical firm that manufactures medicine for humans and animals, has relocated to a 73,000-square-foot lifestyle office space at Medley, a 43-acre mixed-use development underway in the north Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek. Toro Development Co. (TDC) is the developer and owner of Medley, which will become the new U.S. Animal Health headquarters for Boehringer Ingelheim and its 500 employees in summer 2026, ahead of Medley’s opening in October 2026.

Boehringer Ingelheim will occupy two full floors of a reimagined office building that totals 150,000 square feet. This deal marks the largest Class A office lease north of the Atlanta Perimeter in roughly five years, according to TDC.

Bryan Heller and Parker Welton of Stream Realty Partners represented TDC in the lease negotiations.