Friday, April 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Boehringer Ingelheim will move its new U.S. Animal Health headquarters to Medley, a 43-acre mixed-use development underway in Johns Creek, Ga.
DevelopmentGeorgiaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheast

Boehringer Ingelheim Relocates Animal Health Headquarters to Medley in Johns Creek, Georgia

by John Nelson

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Boehringer Ingelheim, a biopharmaceutical firm that manufactures medicine for humans and animals, has relocated to a 73,000-square-foot lifestyle office space at Medley, a 43-acre mixed-use development underway in the north Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek. Toro Development Co. (TDC) is the developer and owner of Medley, which will become the new U.S. Animal Health headquarters for Boehringer Ingelheim and its 500 employees in summer 2026, ahead of Medley’s opening in October 2026.

Boehringer Ingelheim will occupy two full floors of a reimagined office building that totals 150,000 square feet. This deal marks the largest Class A office lease north of the Atlanta Perimeter in roughly five years, according to TDC.

Bryan Heller and Parker Welton of Stream Realty Partners represented TDC in the lease negotiations.

You may also like

JLL Facilitates $68.3M Acquisition Loan for Cold Storage...

Continuum Advisors Arranges Sale of Five-Property Seniors Housing...

Choice Hotels Opens 98-Room Everhome Suites Hotel in...

Baker Katz Arranges Two Restaurant Leases for Cheddar’s...

Simpson Strong-Tie Signs 38,372 SF Office Lease at...

Finial Group Negotiates 23,625 SF Industrial Lease in...

Walters Nears Completion of 70-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

InBloom Autism Services Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease...

ATLAS Capital Partners, Hawkins Development Buy 38 Acres...