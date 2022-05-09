Boeing Moves Global Headquarters to Arlington, Plans to Build Research Campus

Boeing plans to develop a research and tech hub in Arlington to support and train Boeing employees in the areas of cyber security, autonomous operations, quantum sciences and software and systems engineering. (Photo courtesy of Boeing)

ARLINGTON, VA. — Boeing (NYSE: BA) has chosen Arlington as the site for its new global headquarters due to the city’s proximity to Washington, D.C., and strong client and talent base in the region. The aerospace and defense giant is moving its headquarters from Chicago, where the firm plans to maintain a significant office presence. In addition to the corporate relocation, Boeing plans to develop a research and tech hub in Arlington to support and train Boeing employees in the areas of cyber security, autonomous operations, quantum sciences and software and systems engineering. Details about the campus and the construction timeline were not disclosed. Boeing’s stock price closed on Thursday, May 5 at $150.47 per share, down from $229.81 a year ago, a 34.5 percent decline.