REBusinessOnline

Boeing Moves Global Headquarters to Arlington, Plans to Build Research Campus

Posted on by in Company News, District of Columbia, Office, Southeast

Boeing plans to develop a research and tech hub in Arlington to support and train Boeing employees in the areas of cyber security, autonomous operations, quantum sciences and software and systems engineering. (Photo courtesy of Boeing)

ARLINGTON, VA. — Boeing (NYSE: BA) has chosen Arlington as the site for its new global headquarters due to the city’s proximity to Washington, D.C., and strong client and talent base in the region. The aerospace and defense giant is moving its headquarters from Chicago, where the firm plans to maintain a significant office presence. In addition to the corporate relocation, Boeing plans to develop a research and tech hub in Arlington to support and train Boeing employees in the areas of cyber security, autonomous operations, quantum sciences and software and systems engineering. Details about the campus and the construction timeline were not disclosed. Boeing’s stock price closed on Thursday, May 5 at $150.47 per share, down from $229.81 a year ago, a 34.5 percent decline.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  