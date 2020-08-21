REBusinessOnline

Boeing Signs 21,000 SF Office Lease Near Robins Air Force Base in Central Georgia

Boeing will occupy three suites within the 39,000-square-foot building located at 691 Wellborn Road in Warner Robins, Ga.

WARNER ROBINS, GA. — The Boeing Co. has signed a 21,000-square-foot office lease in Warner Robins. The aerospace company will occupy three suites within the 39,000-square-foot building located at 691 Wellborn Road. Boeing expects to move into the space in January. Built in 2004, the property is situated less than one mile from Robins Air Force Base. Patrick Barry of Coldwell Banker Commercial Eberhardt & Barry represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction.

