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Bogard-Educator-Housing-Santa-Cruz-CA
Slated for completion in 2028, the project will bring 100 below market-rate apartments designated for educators and staff to Santa Cruz, Calif.
Affordable HousingCaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Bogard Construction Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Educator Housing Project in Santa Cruz, California

by Amy Works

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Bogard Construction, in partnership with Santa Cruz City Schools, has broken ground on the district’s first Educator Housing Community at 313 Swift St. The property will offer 100 below market-rate apartments designated for district teachers and staff.

Funded through voter-approved Measures K and L, the project is being delivered through an Alternative Design-Build approach with Bogard, Santa Cruz Schools, EHDD and Studio VARA working together throughout the process to align budget, constructibility, site planning and program goals.

The 120,000-square-foot community will feature studio, one-, two- and thee-bedroom apartments, along with site improvements and renovations to two existing buildings on the property. Architecturally, the project is organized into smaller neighborhoods across three distinct masses connected by elevated bridges and exterior walkways. Completion is slated for 2028.

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