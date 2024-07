WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — Bohler Engineering has signed a 20,000-square-foot office lease for its new regional headquarters in the central Massachusetts city of Westborough. The 92,600-square-foot building at 50 Washington St. includes a fitness center and a cafeteria. Steve Woelfel and Kevin Brawley of Colliers represented the tenant in lease negotiations. Bob McGuire and Alison Powers of JLL represented the locally based landlord, Carruth Capital.