BOK Financial Provides $45M Acquisition Loan for Tulsa Office Building

TULSA, OKLA. — BOK Financial has provided a $45 million acquisition loan for 222 North Detroit, a 260,283-square-foot office building in Tulsa. Completed in 2022, the 11-story building is located within the city’s central business district and was 95 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants in the energy, legal, financial services and construction materials industries. Greg Napper, Blake Morrison and Brody Rule of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Fenway Capital Advisors.