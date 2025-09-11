Thursday, September 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
222-North-Detroit-Tulsa
The site at 222 N. Detroit Ave. puts the office building in proximity to entertainment destinations such as Southern Hills Country Club, the Philbrook Museum of Art and Utica Square.
LoansOfficeOklahomaTexas

BOK Financial Provides $45M Acquisition Loan for Tulsa Office Building

by Taylor Williams

TULSA, OKLA. — BOK Financial has provided a $45 million acquisition loan for 222 North Detroit, a 260,283-square-foot office building in Tulsa. Completed in 2022, the 11-story building is located within the city’s central business district and was 95 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants in the energy, legal, financial services and construction materials industries. Greg Napper, Blake Morrison and Brody Rule of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Fenway Capital Advisors.

You may also like

Welcome Group Buys 100,129 SF Industrial Building in...

EōS Fitness to Open 40,000 SF Gym at...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of Two Industrial Buildings,...

Thorofare Capital Provides $50.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

CBRE Secures $50M Refinancing for 554,438 SF Shopping...

Gantry Arranges $25.5M in Acquisition Financing for Power...

Regent Properties Sells Two-Building, 124,308 SF Flex Portfolio...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $23M Refinancing of Retail...

CIM Group Provides $132.5M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential...